Left Menu

Bengal extends COVID curbs till Aug 15, allows govt programmes at indoor facilities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:33 IST
Bengal extends COVID curbs till Aug 15, allows govt programmes at indoor facilities
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping in mind the warning of experts about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the existing restrictions till August 15, but also announced certain relaxations.

The administration allowed government programmes at indoor facilities with 50 per cent seating capacity, according to an order.

Buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, it said The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till July 30.

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing of masks and social distancing.

''Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC,'' the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021