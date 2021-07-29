American Pistachio Growers (APG) and Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) discuss new insights on Pistachios

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): While we navigate through the pandemic, conversations on immunity, fitness and active lifestyle is becoming more relevant and meaningful. Channelizing critical data and research papers across all demographics, Indian Dietetic Association (IDA), IDA Gujarat Chapter, IDA SIG (Wellness-Fitness) and American Pistachio Growers (APG) presented a Townhall on Nutrition. Leading health experts, nutritionists, fitness trainers, doctors, nutritionist shared insights on the latest research on Pistachios, a highly versatile healthy nut with unparalleled health properties.

The event was addressed by Dr Jagmeet Madan (IDA National President), Dr Bhavana Vaid (IDA-Gujarat, President) Shiny Surendran (Sports Nutritionist), Sumit Saran (India Representative of APG), Dr Mike Roussell, PhD. Nutritionist Consultant and Advisor to Men's Magazine, USA, Dr Seema Gulati, Kinita Kadakia Patel - Nutritionist and Founder MEAL pyramid and Sohrab Khushrushahi-Founder SOHFIT. The attendees included nutritionists and dieticians from across the country. Opening the session, Dr Jagmeet Madan said, "There was always a science behind nuts as they are loaded with antioxidants, protein, fiber etc. We are truly delighted with the new data and research on pistachios. It will be an excellent addition to the Indian snack bouquet."

Dr Bhavana Vaid, President of IDA Gujarat chapter too remarked that pistachios are amongst lowest calorie nuts with a higher ratio of essential amino acids. Rima Rao, National Executive Committee Member, Indian Dietetic Association welcomed this partnership with APG. She remarked, "It is great that an endeavor is being made to explain the benefits of pistachios to dietitians and nutritionists as they are the one who are speaking with the end consumers."

Thanking IDA for its collaboration and participation by leading experts and panelists at the forum, Sumit Saran said, "India is at the cusp of change as far as snacking is concerned. The snack market is going through a revolution here and American pistachio will surely have a major role to play in our diets. Today there are a lot of research that details the protein component and other critical health benefits of pistachios. We need to create awareness among consumers. Pistachios that were hitherto only used as a garnish on Mithais etc. are now beginning to find a place in the Indian diet as a snack and this is a trend that will only increase as more people find out about the amazing properties of this nut." Speaking at the webinar from his workplace in New Jersey, Dr Mike Roussel who is a celebrated nutritionist and known to transform complex nutritional concepts into practical nutritional habits said, "American grown Pistachio with its nutrient dense properties is a robust nutritional package in itself - a powerhouse of protein, antioxidants, essential amino acids, fiber, vitamin, potassium etc. Sample this! one serving (28gm) i.e., 49 nuts take care of a good amount of your fat, calorie, magnesium, potassium, vitamins, monounsaturated fat, B6, Thiamin intake. Importantly, recent studies have indicated that pistachios are a complete protein, where they also combine all the 9 essential amino acids, not readily found in plant-based foods. American pistachios are known to reduce the risk of heart ailments and regulate your blood sugar levels. What's more! Pistachios are calorically the most efficient nuts. For only 160 calories, you can have 49 pistachios. Compared to this, for the same amount of calories, you can only have 21 almonds or 17 cashews! A recent research at Loma Linda University also found that eating pistachios helps in increasing brain waves which increases retention power and mental processing. The lutein present in pistachios helps in eye health and reduces eye strain. Further the prebiotics and fiber present in pistachios help in gut health and stimulate the right kind of bacteria. American Pistachios are great as a guilt free anytime snack as they are portable, need no refrigeration and no preparation to eat!"

Speaking on the occasion, Kinita Kadakia Patel remarked, "Pistachios can play a major role in improving health profile of Indians that suffers largely because of unhealthy snacking. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of pistachios will help people to recover fast and build immunity. It is important to debunk the myth that pistachios increase cholesterol or blood sugar or put on weight. The fact is that it helps in cardiac health and in lowering sugar levels. Supremely high in melatonin, almost coming to 1.5 to 2 mg in a serving of pistachio, it is a great munching snack. For athletes who are taking protein supplements, pistachios are an excellent source and an energy booster. For vegans too, it is a perfect snack as a handful of pistachios have as much protein as an egg!" Reiterating the goodness of pistachios, Sohrab Khushrushahi advised attendees to eat well and snack on healthy and real food. "While exercising and moving your body is very important, eating a good amount of plant-based food along with fruits and nuts are very important. Pistachios are a best snack option as it fills you up with protein and other benefits."

With stalwarts and health experts, the webinar became a landmark event in creating more awareness among the health providers about the goodness of American pistachios! It's about time to say more Power to Pistachios!

