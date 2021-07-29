UTI AMC appoints Vetri Subramaniam as CIO, Ajay Tyagi as head-equity

UTI Asset Management Company on Thursday said it has appointed Vetri Subramaniam as its chief investment officer and Ajay Tyagi as the head-equity for its mutual fund operations with effect from August 1.

Subramaniam will oversee the equity, fixed income, research and dealing functions of the company, the asset management company said in a statement.

He had joined UTI AMC as head of equity in January 2017 and has led the function with much success since then.

Tyagi, who will take over as the head of equity in the company, had joined UTI AMC in May 2000 as a management trainee and analyst and now manages UTI's largest equity scheme as a Fund Manager and has a strong track record.

''This is a significant development in the transformation process initiated by the company. The creation of this role of the chief investment officer will provide stewardship of investment processes across asset classes,'' Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC said.

He, further, said the move will also bring about more synergy in the investment function and enhanced cohesiveness among the teams of fund management, research and dealing.

According to him, the position will bring greater focus on building and nurturing a strong cadre of investment professionals within the organisation. These changes will enable us to better meet the expectations of investors and stakeholders.

