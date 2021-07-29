Vinay Ranjan takes charge as CIL's director - personnel and industrial relations

State-owned CIL on Thursday said Vinay Ranjan has taken over as its director - personnel and industrial relations.

Ranjan joins company at a time when the negotiation for the 11 th National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA-XI), to decide the wages of CIL's 2.5-lakh strong non-executive workforce, has begun, where he is expected to play a crucial role.

''Vinay Ranjan took over the charge as Director (Personnel & Industrial Relations) of the country's largest corporate employer Coal India Ltd (CIL) on and from 28 July 2021,'' the Maharatna firm said in a statement.

Prior to assuming the top HR post at the coal behemoth, Ranjan was director (personnel), since August 2018, of the West Bengal-based Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of CIL.

A post-graduate diploma holder in personnel management and industrial relations, Ranjan is a graduate in physics. He also completed a one-year executive programme on general management from INSEAD Fontainebleau campus, France.

He has 26 years of public and private sector corporate experience.

Ranjan headed the HR team of DB Power Ltd, the Dainik Bhaskar Group company, when it diversified into building two large thermal power plants.

He also had a stint with Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd, a Navratna PSU, where he led a multi-disciplinary team for full cycle SAP HR implementation.

His experience includes talent acquisition, training and development, compensation management, CSR and handling legal issues.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

