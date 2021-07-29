Vauld raises $25 mn in funding from Valar Ventures, others

Left Menu

29-07-2021
Vauld, a global platform for building wealth with crypto, on Thursday said it has raised USD 25 million (about Rs 185.7 crore) in funding led by Valar Ventures. Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner, Cadenza Capital, and others also participated in the Series A round, a statement said.

The funding will be used to support the company's international growth and licensing as well as expand its retail crypto banking and investing platform, it added.

The company has raised USD 27 million in total since its inception. ''This capital will help propel Vauld to the next level. We built a platform that is truly user-first and we are humbled that Valar Ventures shares in our vision,” Vauld co-founder and CEO Darshan Bathija said.

Vauld will leverage the capital to build out its team and fill at least 100 new roles, and further its global expansion, as per the statement.

''While Vauld is headquartered in Singapore, the majority of our team is in India, and we've seen more than 200x growth in our global user base over the last year,” Bathija said.

