TAFE launches new tractors for Andhra Pradesh market

Chennai, July 29 (PTI): Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) on Thursday unveiled new tractors designed for paddy cultivation and cater to the Andhra Pradesh market.

The tractors come in two variants: Massey Ferguson 244 DI PM meant for dry land or shallow puddling and the Massey Ferguson 244 PD used for deep mud-puddling, a statement from the company said here.

Advertisement

The variants are a customer-centric offering from the Chennai-headquartered TAFE Ltd and provide immense power while delivering high versatility, excellent peformance and better productivity, said the statement.

TAFE exports tractors to various countries and its turnover is in excess of Rs 10,000 crore, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)