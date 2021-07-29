Left Menu

Privi Speciality Chemicals to form JV with Givaudan

Aroma chemicals company Privi Speciality Chemicals PSCL on Thursday said it will set up a joint venture with Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan for setting up a greenfield production facility in Mahad. Both the companies have signed an agreement for the JV.

Aroma chemicals company Privi Speciality Chemicals (PSCL) on Thursday said it will set up a joint venture with Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan for setting up a greenfield production facility in Mahad. Both the companies have signed an agreement for the JV. ''The JV has been approved by the board of directors PSCL in a meeting held on July 29, 2021. Privi will hold 51 per cent of the equity of the JV company,'' Privi said in a BSE filing.

