Privi Speciality Chemicals to form JV with Givaudan

Aroma chemicals company Privi Speciality Chemicals PSCL on Thursday said it will set up a joint venture with Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan for setting up a greenfield production facility in Mahad. Both the companies have signed an agreement for the JV.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:58 IST
Aroma chemicals company Privi Speciality Chemicals (PSCL) on Thursday said it will set up a joint venture with Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan for setting up a greenfield production facility in Mahad. Both the companies have signed an agreement for the JV. ''The JV has been approved by the board of directors PSCL in a meeting held on July 29, 2021. Privi will hold 51 per cent of the equity of the JV company,'' Privi said in a BSE filing.
