Left Menu

China lifts yuan midpoint by the most since January

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-07-2021 07:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 07:05 IST
China lifts yuan midpoint by the most since January
  • Country:
  • China

China's central bank lifted its yuan midpoint to a one-month high on Friday to reflect a bounce in the spot market a day earlier, as market sentiment recovered after sharp rebound in Chinese stocks.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4602 yuan per U.S. dollar prior to market open, 340 pips or 0.53%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4942. It was the strongest since June 30.

The move in Friday's official guidance was the biggest one-day strengthening in percentage terms since Jan. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021