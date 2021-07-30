Left Menu

Renault forecasts 2021 profit despite global chip shortage

Renault said it now expects the chip shortage to lead to a production loss over the course of 2021 of 200,000 units, up from its previous forecast of a loss of 100,000 units. The carmaker posted a half-year net profit versus a hefty loss for the same period in 2020 due to rising car sales and a turnaround plan focused on profitability.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:14 IST
Renault forecasts 2021 profit despite global chip shortage
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

French carmaker Renault said on Friday it expected to post a full-year 2021 profit despite a worsening semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials costs. Renault said it now expects the chip shortage to lead to a production loss over the course of 2021 of 200,000 units, up from its previous forecast of a loss of 100,000 units.

The carmaker posted a half-year net profit versus a hefty loss for the same period in 2020 due to rising car sales and a turnaround plan focused on profitability. Renault reported an operating margin of 2.8% for the first half of the year and said it is aiming for a full-year margin "of the same order."

These results "mark only the first step in our turnaround, which should accelerate with the arrival of the new vehicles in preparation," Chief Executive Luca de Meo said in a statement. Last month, Renault unveiled a more ambitious strategy for electric vehicles (EVs), betting on new, affordable versions of its iconic small cars of the past to catch up with Volkswagen in the fast-growing sector.

After posting a drop in car sales for five consecutive quarters, Renault's sales for the first half of 2021 rose 18.7%. The French carmaker posted a quarterly net profit of 354 million euros ($420.52 million) for the first six months of 2021, versus a hefty loss of nearly 7.3 billion euros for the same period in 2020, which included lengthy industry-wide production shutdowns to slow the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021