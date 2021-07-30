CESL inks pact with HPCL for EV charging points in metro cities across India

Left Menu

Convergence Energy Services limited CESL a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited HPCL for setting up of charging infrastructure in selected retail outlets in several cities across the country, a statement said.Spanning 10 years, the agreement entails CESL and HPCL to jointly undertake setting up of EV charging points in many cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.These charging points will have one or more types of chargers with fast, slow or moderate speed capacity.

These charging points will have one or more types of chargers with fast, slow or moderate speed capacity. They will be operated through an app of CESL, which will facilitate better control and monitoring of all charging stations. CESL and HPCL will also identify major highways across India where adequate charging infrastructure can be installed and established.

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL, said, ''Having a technologically-advanced and well-equipped charging infrastructure, with efficient accessibility is an important factor for making the transition to electric vehicles. This agreement is a part of our endeavour to help India achieve its e-mobility mission, and to decarbonise transport sector in totality. HPCL's long-standing heritage and established presence in several cities will be a key in our goal to propel an ecosystem for EVs and enable their widespread adoption.'' A 100 per cent owned subsidiary of EESLConvergence Energy Services Limited (Convergence), a new energy company is focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy. Convergence focuses on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility and climate change.

