Left Menu

P&G appoints Shailesh Jejurikar as the global COO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:58 IST
P&G appoints Shailesh Jejurikar as the global COO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Friday announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as the global Chief Operating Officer (COO), making him the first Indian to do so.

This is in line with the change at the Chief Executive Officer level with Jon Moeller taking over from David Taylor.

''In October, Shailesh Jejurikar will become P&G's Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Shailesh will have profit/loss responsibility for P&G's Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe),'' P&G said in a statement.

He will also lead Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, New Business, Purchasing, Manufacturing, and Distribution efforts for the company, the company added.

Currently, Shailesh is the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble's largest business sector, Fabric and Home Care, which includes brands such as Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swiffer—and represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021