Maha: Authorities plan proposal for Aurangabad-Pune railway line to boost connectivity

The administration in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district is preparing a proposal explaining the need for Aurangabad-Pune Railway line to boost the potential of the Marathwada region, a senior official said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, district collector Sunil Chavan said for the benefit of tourism and big industrial projects in Aurangabad, the district administration is working on a proposal for Aurangabad-Ahmednagar-Pune railway line. ''Aurangabad is home to automobile, steel, seed, engineering goods, medicines and beer industries. Hence, it needs better connectivity to the rest of India. The existing four-lane road connecting Aurangabad and Pune is inadequate to meet the growing demand of industrial movement,'' the collector said. The industrial expansion in the region in 2020 was 27 per cent, and it will go up to 45 per cent in the next three years, he said. ''Aurangabad transports its produce mainly from Ahmednagar and Pune. The train going to Pune goes via Manmand and Daund, covering a distance of 266 km. If the cities are connected by rail directly, the distance will reduce and benefit the industries in Aurangabad and Marathwada,'' Chavan said. The district administration is preparing a proposal, which will be presented to Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve, he added.

