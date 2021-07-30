Tokyo Olympics: Day 7 Medal tally

Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 7 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 19 10 11 40 2 Japan 17 4 7 28 3 USA 14 16 11 41 4 ROC 10 14 10 34 5 Australia 9 2 11 22 6 Great Britain 6 9 9 24 7 South Korea 5 4 6 15 8 Netherlands 3 7 5 15 9 France 3 5 5 13 10 Germany 3 4 9 16 51 India 0 1 0 1.

