APEDA and Invest India hold virtual outreach under Districts as Export Hubs

The event provided a platform to small sellers from areas earlier not known for exports, apart from large exporters from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:53 IST
APEDA and Invest India hold virtual outreach under Districts as Export Hubs
The virtual outreach event saw a footfall of over 300 visitors and importers from domestic and international buyers inclusive of the USA, the UAE, and Japan. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Under the Districts as Export Hubs initiative, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Department of Commerce in partnership with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Invest India conducted a 2 Day Virtual Outreach Event connecting exporters from the Districts to the buyers outside India. Following the opening ceremony, a virtual trade fair was held where 197 exhibitors participated from the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The event provided a platform to small sellers from areas earlier not known for exports, apart from large exporters from India. 28 stalls from Jammu and Kashmir and 5 from Ladakh were highlighted in the exhibition.

The virtual outreach event saw a footfall of over 300 visitors and importers from domestic and international buyers inclusive of the USA, the UAE, and Japan. Putting a spotlight on agricultural products under five categories namely spices and tea, food grains and agro-products, fruits and vegetables, dry fruits, and processed food, three buyer-seller interactive sessions were held with the support of Indian Embassies from the USA, the UAE, and Japan. Few leading supermarkets such as Spinney, Walmart, and Lulu also participated during the interactive sessions and showed keen interest in India's agricultural products.

The event marked the beginning of a series of events to be held to boost India's exports and commemorate 75 years of India Independence under the Districts as Export Hubs initiative.

(With Inputs from PIB)

