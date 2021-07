BRIEF-Walt Disney Co Says All Salaried & Non-Union Hourly Employees In The U.S. Working At Any Of Co's Sites Need To Be Fully Vaccinated

Walt Disney Co: * ALL SALARIED AND NON-UNION HOURLY EMPLOYEES IN THE U.S. WORKING AT ANY OF CO'S SITES NEED TO BE FULLY VACCINATED

* DISNEY SAYS EMPLOYEES WHO AREN’T ALREADY VACCINATED AND ARE WORKING ON-SITE WILL HAVE 60 DAYS FROM TODAY TO COMPLETE THEIR PROTOCOLS * EMPLOYEES STILL WORKING FROM HOME WILL NEED TO PROVIDE VERIFICATION OF VACCINATION PRIOR TO RETURN, WITH CERTAIN LIMITED EXCEPTIONS

Advertisement

* DISNEY SAYS HAVE ALSO BEGUN CONVERSATIONS AROUND THIS TOPIC WITH THE UNIONS REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES UNDER COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENTS * ALL NEW HIRES WILL BE REQUIRED TO BE FULLY VACCINATED BEFORE BEGINNING EMPLOYMENT Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)