UK's Truss says 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand - Sky News

Britain is nearing an agreement in principle on a free trade deal with New Zealand, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/uk-closing-in-on-striking-free-trade-agreement-with-new-zealand-liz-truss-says-12368421 on Saturday, citing UK's trade minister Lizz Truss.

Truss said "great progress" had been made in the sixth round of discussions between the two sides, which took place from July 19 to July 30, the report said.

Advertisement

"We're closing in on an agreement in principle," it quoted Truss as saying

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)