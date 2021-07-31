Unichem Laboratories posts Rs 11.48 cr loss for Apr-Jun

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.48 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.43 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Unichem Labs said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 313.70 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 333.93 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

