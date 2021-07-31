Left Menu

On way to his last day in office, UP govt employee meets fatal train accident

PTI | Janesville | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Uttar Pradesh government employee died here Saturday after falling off the train while on his way to attend his farewell function at Hardoi, officials said.

Public Works Department employee Santram Saxena met the accident near the Shahjahanpur Railway station, said Fazal Rehman Khan, a railway police station in charge. The accident happened when Saxena was boarding the Kisan Express, Khan said, adding he came under the wheels.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the railway police is investigating the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

