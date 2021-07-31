On way to his last day in office, UP govt employee meets fatal train accident
- Country:
- India
A Uttar Pradesh government employee died here Saturday after falling off the train while on his way to attend his farewell function at Hardoi, officials said.
Public Works Department employee Santram Saxena met the accident near the Shahjahanpur Railway station, said Fazal Rehman Khan, a railway police station in charge. The accident happened when Saxena was boarding the Kisan Express, Khan said, adding he came under the wheels.
The body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the railway police is investigating the matter, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hardoi
- Fazal Rehman Khan
- Uttar
- Khan
- Saxena
- Kisan Express
- Santram Saxena
ALSO READ
Imran Khan govt has failed to resolve missing persons' issue, end poverty in Balochistan: Pak opposition
SC asks Uttar Pradesh government to consider not holding even “symbolic” Kanwar Yatra in state in view of COVID-19.
SC asks Uttar Pradesh to reconsider its stand to hold even symbolic Kanwar Yatra
Uttar Pradesh govt tells SC that it has decided to hold ''symbolic'' Kanwar Yatra with appropriate COVID-19 restrictions.
SC seeks Uttar Pradesh government's response by July 19 on not holding even ‘symbolic’ Kanwar yatra in state due to Covid.