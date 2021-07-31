Left Menu

Jordan closes Jaber border crossing with Syria, state news agency says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Jordan will temporarily close the Jaber border crossing with Syria for the movement of goods and passengers "as a result of developments in the security situation on the Syrian side", state news agency Petra said on Saturday, citing an Interior Ministry official.

The official added that the crossing will be reopened "if the appropriate conditions are in place".

