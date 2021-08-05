Book Travel on Goibibo and Scoop Up rewarding offers with leading partner brands

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Goibibo, India's leading online travel brand, has partnered with some of the iconic youth brands to offer additional travel booking benefits, discounts & value-adds to travellers. While making a booking through Goibibo, members of the goTribe loyalty program will now be able to unlock discount offers and rewarding deals on the fashion and lifestyle brand, Ajio; health & fitness platform, CultFit; online food platform, Faasos; men's grooming and healthcare product platform, The Man Company; online flowers delivery platform, Ferns n Petals among various other popular brands in India.

The collaboration is aimed at enhancing the overall travel booking experience by making it more rewarding and lucrative, allowing travellers to enjoy various other non-travel offers available on brands that cater to the young, aspiring Indians. Apart from these co-branded offers for goTribers, travellers will also be able to grab exciting 'Now or Never Deals' for premium properties including hotels, villas, homestays, and apartments across 100 locations in India.

Available at the lowest prices ever, travellers will be able to book a stay of their choice within a timeframe of 24 hours. Designed and packaged together with hotel partners - Now & Never Deals will be running on the platform till 31st August 2021. Also as many set out to travel during the festive break this August, Goibibo through these deals and offers is ensuring that young, passionate travellers are able to plan their dream stay or holiday by taking smart travel decisions further, helping them travel responsibly on budget.

