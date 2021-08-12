SJVN signs contract for electro mechanical works of 210 MW Luhri-1 hydro project

State-run SJVN Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a contract agreement for electro mechanical works of 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 with Voith Hydro (P) Ltd.

SJVN Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in a statement said that the electro mechanical works amounting to Rs 420.28 crores, have been awarded to Voith Hydro Pvt. Ltd on July 16, 2021.

The same are to be completed in line with the Work Schedule of the Project, which is targeted for commissioning by 24th May, 2025.

Sharma informed that civil & hydro-mechanical works have already been awarded on 24th November 2020 and construction activities on the same are in full swing.

Luhri Hydro Electric Project -1 is a run-off the river scheme with diurnal storage and Dam-Toe surface power house in Shimla and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The total capacity of the project is 210 MW, having 4 numbers of Kaplan Turbine with 2 main units of 80 MW and 2 auxiliary units of 25 MW each. The cost of the project is 1,810.56 crore and has the potential to generate 758 million units of electricity annually.

Voith Group is a global technology company with headquarters in Germany. The company is pioneer in designing, manufacturing, supply and execution of mechanical engineering products with specialization in electro-mechanical components of power projects.

