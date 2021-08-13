EnKing emerges as key player in carbon consultancy biz

Global green consultancy firm EnKing International has emerged as a major player by submitting 10 of the 15 renewable energy projects with the Global Carbon Council (GCC).

Under these projects, EnKing provides complete end-to-end consultancy for reducing carbon footprints. EnKing International (EKI Energy Services Ltd) has emerged as a major player in the world by submitting 10 of the 15 renewable energy projects with the GCC, a statement said. One of the recent carbon credit standards in the world, the GCC primarily facilitates climate change mitigation projects by recognising their carbon-reducing potential and enabling the investors to secure carbon finance.

Emission reduction projects across the globe, which started operations on January 1, 2016, are eligible to be part of the GCC programme.

The projects that EnKing International have submitted to GCC include those of ACME Group, Mahindra Renewables, Avon Cycles, Jakson Power, and Hero Future Energies, among others.

EnKing International collaborates with companies to get their projects registered/verified under various carbon offset standards. It offers companies end-to-end management for carbon reduction, cut down on Greenhouse Gas Emissions, and trade in carbon offsets projects.

EnKing International CMD and CEO Manish Dabkara said, “Though GCC is a new climate change mitigation mechanism, our team spread across the world have gained the necessary expertise and have successfully submitted projects for registration. Our team has been efficient in handling the projects that around 66 per cent of the projects submitted to GCC so far are from EnKing International''.

The majority of the projects submitted to GCC are located in India, Oman, Jamaica and Turkey.

As per GCC, the projects from India, Turkey and Jamaica, when approved, are collectively capable of reducing 28 million tons of CO2 in 10 years.

It is pertinent to note that carbon markets across the world are gaining traction with growing awareness around environmental and sustainability issues.

“We envisage a paradigm shift towards environmental awareness across the world in the near future. Needless to say, it will offer tremendous opportunities for growth in the carbon market, and registration of projects with GCC is just a sign of things to come,” said Oguz Tosun (Sales Head - MENA Region, EnKing International).

BSE-listed EKI Energy Services is a leading player in the carbon market globally for developing and supplying carbon offsets. It has traded more than 100 million offsets to date.

Global Carbon Council (GCC), an initiative of the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), is a voluntary carbon offsetting programme that aims to assist organisations in reducing their carbon footprints, helps the sectoral economy to diversify by adopting low-carbon pathways and catalyse climate actions on ground.

