11 high-end cars seized over non-payment of road taxes in Telangana

A total of 11 high-end cars were seized by transport officials here over non-payment of road taxes to the tune of Rs 5 crore, a senior official said on Monday.

Based on the information, a team of officials seized these luxury cars on Sunday.

The owners of these luxury cars purchased and registered these vehicles in other states and were using them in Hyderabad without paying the road taxes of Telangana state, Deputy Transport Commissioner K Papa Rao said.

These vehicles were registered in Maharashtra, Delhi, Puducherry and other states and the authorities had been collecting evidence for the past six months.

Notices were issued to the owners of these cars and they gave an undertaking on paying the road taxes after which these vehicles have now been released, the official added.

