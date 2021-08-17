Left Menu

HCL wins five-year deal with Wacker Chemie AG

HCL Technologies said on Tuesday it has signed a five-year deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG to establish a modernised digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

HCL will use AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HCL Technologies said on Tuesday it has signed a five-year deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG to establish a modernised digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery. Wacker's engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernisation, standardisation and automation. HCL said it will use AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies.

"Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region," said Rolf Frank Fehler, Senior Vice President at HCL Technologies. "We are excited to partner with Wacker, as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative journey. HCL's global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker."

Wacker was looking to transform its current sourcing model with a long-term 'Next Generation Managed Service' sourcing model and wanted a partner to not only enhance their digital transformation journey but also support the 'Wacker Digital Programme' to help them become a digital leader in the chemical industry. "We have great confidence this partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonisation of service delivery across IT areas while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes," said Dirk Ramhorst, CIO and CDO of Wacker Chemie AG.

(ANI)

