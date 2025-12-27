Tarique Rahman Returns Home: A Tearful Tribute at Zia's Grave

Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), made a poignant return to Bangladesh after a 17-year absence. On Friday, Rahman visited his father's grave in Dhaka, offering prayers and floral tributes a day after his arrival from the UK.

Traveling in a red-and-green bulletproof bus, Rahman reached Zia Udyan, where he paid his respects at the grave of Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh's former president and BNP founder. The emotional moment marked his first tribute in almost 19 years, with the last occurring in 2006.

The journey from his Gulshan residence took nearly two hours due to throngs of party supporters lining the route. Throughout the day, heightened security and checkpoints were visible as Rahman waved to supporters. Later, he also honored Bangladesh's 1971 war heroes at the National Memorial in Savar.

