Dangerous Drive Ends in Arrest on Ring Road

A 38-year-old man was arrested for drunk and rash driving after his SUV hit a bike and dragged it for 500 meters on Ring Road. The SUV, driven by Srinivas, collided with multiple vehicles. Bystanders filmed the incident and helped stop the vehicle, leading to Srinivas's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 38-year-old man was apprehended by police on charges of drunk and rash driving after his SUV collided with a motorcycle, dragging it for approximately 500 meters, and subsequently crashing into several other vehicles. Officials confirmed the incident occurred on Ring Road near Kamakshipalya on December 24 around 7.15 pm.

The biker, identified as Rohit, was traveling towards Nagarbhavi Circle when his motorcycle was struck from behind by the speeding SUV. The impact wedged the bike under the car, but the driver, later identified as Srinivas, allegedly continued driving, dragging the bike along.

Bystanders captured the incident on video and pursued the vehicle, eventually apprehending the intoxicated driver. Police arrived at the scene and took Srinivas into custody, following a complaint filed by the injured motorcyclist, Rohit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

