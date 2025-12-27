Blaze Erupts in Chandni Chowk

A fire erupted in a shop located in north Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk on Friday night, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services reported being alerted to the incident at precisely 10:58 PM.

The authorities promptly dispatched five fire tenders to the scene to contain the blaze, as confirmed by an official from the department. The firefighting operation is currently ongoing.

This incident underscores the need for enhanced fire safety measures in the densely populated market area, notorious for its narrow lanes and congested conditions, potentially complicating firefighting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)