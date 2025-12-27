Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Chandni Chowk

A fire broke out in a shop in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Friday night, leading authorities to deploy five fire tenders to control the situation. The Delhi Fire Services were alerted at 10:58 PM and immediately commenced firefighting operations, according to an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a shop located in north Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk on Friday night, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services reported being alerted to the incident at precisely 10:58 PM.

The authorities promptly dispatched five fire tenders to the scene to contain the blaze, as confirmed by an official from the department. The firefighting operation is currently ongoing.

This incident underscores the need for enhanced fire safety measures in the densely populated market area, notorious for its narrow lanes and congested conditions, potentially complicating firefighting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

