Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Rajasthan: Five Dead, Three Injured

A devastating road accident between a trailer and an SUV in Churu, Rajasthan, resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left three others seriously injured. The victims were travelling back from resolving a family dispute. Police are searching for the runaway trailer driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 00:12 IST
Tragic Collision in Rajasthan: Five Dead, Three Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district claimed the lives of five people and left three others critically injured. The incident occurred under the Sandwa police jurisdiction on Friday evening, involving a collision between a trailer and an SUV, police reported.

According to Station House Officer Chauthmal, four SUV occupants, including a woman, were declared dead at the scene. Another succumbed to injuries at a Bikaner hospital. The victims have been identified as Umed Singh, Prahlad Singh, Dalip Singh, Raju Kanwar, and Narayan Ram.

The injured were initially treated at Sandwa's community health centre before being transferred to Bikaner for advanced care. All SUV passengers were traveling after participating in a family dispute resolution. Authorities are actively searching for the trailer driver who fled post-collision.

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Uttarakhand's Drive Against Religious Fraud

Operation Kalnemi: Uttarakhand's Drive Against Religious Fraud

 India
2
Rising Tensions: Russia's Missile Move into Belarus

Rising Tensions: Russia's Missile Move into Belarus

 Global
3
Wall Street Rides Santa Claus Rally as Markets Teeter Near Record Highs

Wall Street Rides Santa Claus Rally as Markets Teeter Near Record Highs

 Global
4
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025