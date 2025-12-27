Tragic Collision in Rajasthan: Five Dead, Three Injured

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district claimed the lives of five people and left three others critically injured. The incident occurred under the Sandwa police jurisdiction on Friday evening, involving a collision between a trailer and an SUV, police reported.

According to Station House Officer Chauthmal, four SUV occupants, including a woman, were declared dead at the scene. Another succumbed to injuries at a Bikaner hospital. The victims have been identified as Umed Singh, Prahlad Singh, Dalip Singh, Raju Kanwar, and Narayan Ram.

The injured were initially treated at Sandwa's community health centre before being transferred to Bikaner for advanced care. All SUV passengers were traveling after participating in a family dispute resolution. Authorities are actively searching for the trailer driver who fled post-collision.