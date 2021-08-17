Playboy re-enters India with Jay Jay Capital

Playboy Enterprises is reentering the country with Jay Jay Capital that will invest over Rs 800 crore over the next four years to open Playboy-branded clubs and cafes in major cities, a top official of the Bengaluru firm said on Tuesday.

The beer gardens will start coming up within the next three quarters, the official added.

Recently, Playboy Enterprises’ franchise deal with PB Lifestyle, run by actor-producer Sachiin Joshi and his partner Parag Sanghavi, was abruptly called off.

Earlier in the day, in a joint statement, Ben Kohn, the chief executive of PLBY Group that owns Playboy brands, said the group has entered into an exclusive master franchise deal with Jay Jay Capital. The statement did not mention anything about the status of its franchise deal with PB Enterprises, though.

Playboy Enterprises opened the first Playboy Club in the tony Lower Parel area of central Mumbai in late 2016 in a franchise deal with PB Lifestyle, which had opened the clubs in New Delhi and Hyderabad, and Playboy Beer Gardens in Pune, New Delhi and Hyderabad. Our first Playboy Cafe will be ready in New Delhi by late December or early January and the first Playboy Beer Garden is coming up in a 24,000 sq ft area in a Bengaluru locality, which should be ready by February/ March 2022, Rohit Malhorta, chief executive of Jay Jay Capital, told PTI from New Delhi on Tuesday.

My plan is to take the Playboy-branded cafes, beer gardens and nightclubs to all the major metros and some key tier-two metros like Pune and Chandigarh. I am looking at an investment of over Rs 800 crore for this over the next four years, he said.

Explaining further Malhotra said the first of the many nightclubs will come up in New Delhi, followed by Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, while the first three beer gardens will come in Bengaluru followed by in Pune, Chandigarh and Gurugram with micro-breweries, within the next three quarters. The second Playboy Cafe will come up in Mumbai, he said, adding they will also stock Playboy merchandise at all these premises.

He said while a beer garden will need an investment of Rs 12-15 crore, the nightclub will need between Rs 10 and 20 crore, depending on the rentals/land cost. Mostly we buy the land and construct the property in our way. A Playboy Cafe will involve an investment of Rs 2-3 crore.

These properties will come in a mix of partnerships and funding will also be a mix of own money, debt and partners' contribution, Malhorta added.

Jay Jay will pay a royalty to Playboy based on sales. According to the statement, the partnership with Jay Jay Capital is to expand Playboy venues throughout the major metropolitan cities in the country for its consumer products and lifestyle businesses.

Playboy clubs, cafes and beer gardens and others are properties of PLBY Group Inc, which is a Nasdaq listed entity, and promotes itself as a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy magazine and other brands under the same name.

For nearly seven decades, Playboy has been delivering unique hospitality experiences around the world, from the original Playboy Clubs to the legendary Playboy Mansion.

PLBY Group connects consumers in four major categories of sexual wellness, style & apparel, gaming & lifestyle, and beauty & grooming. Jay Jay Capital and Investments was established in 2010 in Bengaluru and has business interests in food & beverage, hospitality, consulting, business liasioning and retail. After the partners Joshi and Sanghavi broke away, the US brand snapped its agreement with them recently and all the Playboy venues were shuttered.

Before that in September 2017, Joshi had bought out Sanghavi from PB Enterprises following differences between them, and in January 2021, Sanghavi filed a criminal case against Joshi, accusing him of not paying his franchise fees for the Pune beer garden and also allegedly embezzling over Rs 58 crore from their joint firm.

Earlier, his own employees had filed police complaints against Joshi, who also owns the Kingfisher Villa in Goa, for not paying them salaries and other statutory dues. PB Lifestyle as the master licence holder of Playboy for the next 20 years, had an unconditional licence to launch Playboy-branded clubs, cafes, lounges, pubs, beer gardens, hotels, signature events and merchandise in the country. But now all that stands cancelled. That apart, Playboy hospitality also runs a Playboy Club and Lounge in Jaipur on a separate licence.

