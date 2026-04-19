Constitutional Setback: Debate Over Women's Reservation Bill

In a heated critique, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took aim at the BJP-led Centre over the controversial timing and introduction of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. Speaking on Sunday, Shivakumar accused the ruling government of failing to consult the opposition adequately.

Shivakumar insisted that while the Congress supports the extension of women's rights, the manner in which the bill was introduced lacked transparency and dialogue across party lines. He accused the administration of attempting to manipulate electoral boundaries mid-election, jeopardizing regional representation.

The bill, which was thwarted in Parliament on Friday, would have enforced 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029. Despite gaining support from 298 Lok Sabha members, it fell 54 votes short of the requisite two-thirds majority, highlighting the ongoing struggle to advance women's representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)