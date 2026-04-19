Opium Bust: 59-Year-Old Man's Arrest in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district have arrested a 59-year-old man after discovering opium worth Rs 25 lakh at his residence. The arrest follows a raid on the home of Shankar Singh, located in the Kedal village of the Manatu police station area.

According to Vicky Kumar, the officer in charge of the Manatu police station, the raid was conducted following a tip-off alleging Singh's involvement in the trade of opium. The raid resulted in the seizure of 5 kg of the illicit drug, which was reportedly intended to fund a grand celebration for his son's wedding next month.

An FIR has been filed against Singh, and he has been placed in judicial custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This marks a significant crackdown on illegal narcotics in the region, raising concerns about drug trafficking activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)