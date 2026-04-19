Modi Accuses TMC of Corruption and Anti-Tribal Policies in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing critique against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing them of encouraging infiltration that alters the state's cultural and linguistic landscape. Speaking in Purulia, Modi lambasted the TMC for being 'anti-tribal' and fostering what he described as 'Maha jungleraj.'

Modi sharpened the BJP's campaign message, positioning it as a battle between development and appeasement, and alleged the TMC has failed the tribal communities by hijacking land and perpetuating a cycle of corruption and underdevelopment. Highlighting his concerns, Modi accused the ruling party of neglecting basic amenities for tribals while prioritizing madrasa education with 'record' budget allocations.

The Prime Minister painted a picture of discontentment among voters in regions like Purulia, claiming a growing demand for change. Modi asserted that the people are increasingly viewing the BJP as a credible alternative, capable of ending TMC's alleged reign of corruption and forming the next state government.