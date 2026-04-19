AIADMK Hits Back at DMK Over Women's Reservation Bill
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for opposing the women's reservation bill. He claimed DMK's actions shattered women's dreams and assured that AIADMK would prioritize women's rights and education if elected. He also accused the DMK of failing to control crime rates.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address at a poll rally in Tiruchengode, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the DMK government of opposing the women's reservation amendment bill, which sought to grant 33% reservation for women. He asserted that such actions by DMK leadership would not be forgiven by women.
Focusing on the delimitation bill, Palaniswami reassured the audience that the central government's proposals were beneficial for Tamil Nadu. He argued that DMK's stance against the bill was baseless, as the state's representation would likely increase rather than suffer any reduction.
Palaniswami further criticized the DMK for its alleged failures in maintaining law and order, citing statistics on sexual offenses during the DMK regime. He reiterated AIADMK's commitments, including educational priorities and better provisions if the party returns to power.
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