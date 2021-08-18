Business briefs 2

IT firm Subex on Wednesday said it has received a ''seven-digit, five-year contract'' from Dhiraagu, a telecom operator in Maldives, to provide its integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) solution.

Through the deployment, Dhiraagu will upgrade its systems and consolidate its standalone assurance functions to better equip themselves for the 5G era, according to a statement. Dhiraagu has half a million subscribers and offers a comprehensive range of mobile, internet, data, fixed-line services, business enterprise solutions. It is also the first IPTV service provider in the Maldives and the first to launch 5G in the Maldives.

''The strategic move to replace the operator's existing systems with new, advanced software aligns with the company's vision to continually improve their processes, innovate, and enhance customer experience,'' the statement said.

By consolidating the revenue assurance and fraud management processes with Subex's advanced AI-powered solutions, Dhiraagu will be able to drive automation to address new business challenges and capitalise on new revenue opportunities as well as ensure faster time-to-market, ease-of-use, and decreased investment costs due to deployment of solution on Dhiraagu's private cloud.

* * * Binance hires Greg Monahan as Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer * Binance, a blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, on Wednesday said it has appointed Greg Monahan, former US Treasury Criminal Investigator, as Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer (GMLRO).

Monahan has nearly 30 years of credited government service, a majority of which as a US Treasury Criminal Investigator, responsible for tax, money laundering and other related financial crime investigations. He has led complex international investigations that have resulted in the takedown of some of the most prolific cybercriminals, nation-state actors and terrorist organisations, a statement said.

Binance has a strong culture of putting their users first, from providing market-leading products to supporting high-profile investigations that help make the crypto industry a safer place, Monahan said. ''My efforts will be focused on expanding Binance's international anti-money laundering (AML) and investigation programmes, as well as strengthening the organisation's relations with regulatory and law enforcement bodies worldwide,'' he added.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said as a former US Federal Law Enforcement Investigator, Monahan brings a wealth of AML and investigations experience to Binance. Karen Leong, who has held the GMLRO position since 2018, remains at Binance as Director of Compliance and continues to promote compliance efforts within the organisation, the statement said.

* * * Probus raises USD 500,000 in funding from Unicorn India Ventures, others * Delhi-based IoT communications and data analytics startup Probus Smart Things on Wednesday said it has raised USD 500,000 in funding led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The bridge round also saw participation from prominent angel investors like Anuj Khanna of Trimaster, Kiran Alla, Theia Ventures, Devdutt Shah, Kuntesh Chandaria, Urmin Group and Anmol Rastogi, a statement said.

The company plans to use the funds to scale up their team and operations within India and abroad, it added. Probus develops integrated hardware and software solutions for utility providers and helps digitise their distribution grid and have a clear visibility of their network through an integrated end-to-end IoT (Internet of Things) platform.

''This past year, we have been working closely and continuously with our partner utilities to help save them money in distribution networks by leveraging our communications and analytics solutions. Even during the challenging times of the second COVID wave during peak summers, our field teams had worked as essential services to keep the network up and running,'' Probus Smart Things co-founder and CEO Anand Singh said.

