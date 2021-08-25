Star Air announces its first-ever flight service between two metro cities
Star Air offers both scheduled and non-scheduled charter flight services at the pan-India level and ensures great comfort and safety to passengers. Its endeavour is to Connect Real India by providing passengers world-class flight services at a very affordable cost.For more information, one can call on 91-99705 5511 91-22-50799555 or visit www.starair.in Photo httpsmma.prnewswire.commedia1059484StarAiraircraft.jpg Photo httpsmma.prnewswire.commedia942915StarAirBengaluru.jpg PWR PWR
- Country:
- India
Passengers can now fly between Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Star Air's Embraer Jet from 26th August 2021 and have a private jet-like experience. The flights will be operated every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Hyderabad is the 15th destination that Star Air has added to its network.
For the first time, Star Air will be competing with the major players in the industry with its 50-seater Embraer Jet which offers superior comfort by providing extra legroom with a 31'' seat pitch and no middle seats.
''Launching the new route between Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be a prominent milestone for us. Star Air is proud to introduce our premium service which will be unique to the travel enthusiasts in Hyderabad,'' said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - Star Air.
Along with connecting the metro cities of Bengaluru and Jamnagar, Star Air is introducing direct flights from Jamnagar to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from 26th August 2021 as well.
About Star Air: Star Air is the aviation arm of prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group, which has its presence in various high-value business verticals sectors like Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Realty, Retail, and Textiles. Star Air offers both scheduled and non-scheduled (charter) flight services at the pan-India level and ensures great comfort and safety to passengers. Its endeavor is to 'Connect Real India' by providing passengers world-class flight services at a very affordable cost.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IAF’s C-17 aircraft from Kabul lands at Jamnagar with over 100 Indians aboard
IAF plane from Kabul lands at Jamnagar airbase; leaves for Delhi after refuelling
IAF plane from Kabul lands at Jamnagar airbase; leaves for Delhi after refuelling
IAF C-17 aircraft carrying Indians lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar from Kabul in Afghanistan: Official.
IAF aircraft carrying Indian officials lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar