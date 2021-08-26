Bolivian Congress approves pensions drawdown for up to 15% of funds

Left Menu

Bolivia's Congress on Wednesday approved a government-backed law that allows citizens to withdraw up to 15% of their privately-held pension funds to help them overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns. The move, which mimics opposition-backed laws passed in Peru and Chile, was a central campaign pledge of Bolivia's socialist President Luis Arce.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 04:09 IST
The move, which mimics opposition-backed laws passed in Peru and Chile, was a central campaign pledge of Bolivia's socialist President Luis Arce. An estimated 1.4 million people of Bolivia's 11.51 million population have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Bolivia has suffered three waves of COVID-19 infections and 26% of its population have been inoculated with at least one vaccine dose.

Bolivian Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro called the plan "an exceptional measure and a one-off," as senators voted to approve the law, passed previously by the lower house. The plan establishes a cap on withdrawals of 15,000 bolivianos ($2,200) per person. According to the Economy Ministry, 3.9 billion bolivianos could be withdrawn without impacting funds or pension payouts.

Similar bills to withdraw pension funds introduced last year by opposition lawmakers in Chile and Peru were staunchly opposed by their governments, who said the laws were harmful to savings and the economy. Established during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, Chile's AFP pension system is seen as the cornerstone of the country's free-market model.

Several drawdowns since in both countries have given their economies a boost as citizens used their savings to pay off debts and buy consumer goods. However, millions have now been left without retirement funds unless the government provides alternative social security assistance in the future. In Bolivia, retirement funds are managed by Previsión BBVA, owned by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria de España, and Futuro de Bolivia, which belongs to Zurich Financial Services.

"Mission accomplished," said Gonzalo Melgar, an unemployed accountant who became the posterboy for the campaign to get the drawdown approved after walking for 65 days from eastern Bolivia to the capital city La Paz to demand the return of his retirement contributions. ($1 = 6.9124 bolivianos)

