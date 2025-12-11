Left Menu

Arce's Arrest: Bolivia's New Political Era Unfolds

Former Bolivian President Luis Arce has been arrested on corruption charges a month after conservative President Rodrigo Paz took office, ending 20 years of socialist governance. Vice President Edman Lara praised the arrest on social media, while former justice minister Prada linked the charges to Arce's past as economy minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:08 IST
In a significant development for Bolivia's political landscape, former President Luis Arce was apprehended by law enforcement on allegations of corruption. The arrest marks a pivotal moment, taking place just a month after conservative President Rodrigo Paz's inauguration ended a 20-year socialist rule.

Vice President Edman Lara took to social media platform TikTok to announce the arrest, commending police forces for their action. Confirming the announcement, a spokesperson for Lara stated that Arce is facing charges related to alleged embezzlement. More details are yet to be disclosed.

Maria Nela Prada, who served as justice minister under Arce, pointed out that the corruption accusations trace back to his term as the economy minister during the Evo Morales administration. Morales, the founder of the Movement Toward Socialism, served as Bolivia's first Indigenous president from 2006 until his controversial 2019 ouster.

