Bolivian Ex-President Arrested Amid Embezzlement Probe

Former Bolivian President Luis Arce, who stepped down last month, has been arrested, according to a former cabinet member. Reports suggest his arrest is linked to an investigation into alleged embezzlement during his tenure as economy minister under former leader Evo Morales.

Updated: 11-12-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:49 IST
Former Bolivian President Luis Arce, who recently left office, has been detained, as confirmed by a former cabinet minister on Wednesday. Arce's arrest is reportedly linked to an ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement during his time as economy minister under Evo Morales.

Maria Nela Prada, the ex-minister to the presidency under Arce, announced via a video message on platform X that Arce might have been transferred to a prison outside of La Paz.

This development comes amid local media reports implicating Arce in financial misconduct during his ministerial tenure, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the former administration's economic affairs.

