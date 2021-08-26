Left Menu

Rajasthan implements online system for those seeking learners' driving license

26-08-2021
Rajasthan implements online system for those seeking learners' driving license
Candidates seeking learner's license will no longer be required to visit the transport department office as the department has implemented an online system for applying and taking a test for learner's driving license. After clearing the test, the applicant can download the learner's license. Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the online system was implemented in the state from Thursday under which the candidate can apply, give test and upload documents online. If the applicant clears the online test, the license can be downloaded on computer or mobile phone, he said. Print of the digitally generated license can also be taken.

''With this facility, applicants will not have to visit the office and stand in queue. This will save time and it will take about 20 minutes to generate a learner's license,'' he said. However, one has to go to the nearest transport office to get a permanent license.

Along with the online system, the offline system will also continue.

