BPCL to supply medical grade oxygen to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:07 IST
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Saturday said it will supply medical grade oxygen from its Mumbai refinery to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to meet the requirement of medical oxygen in municipal hospitals in the city.

BPCL will supply 10 to 15 tonnes a day of VPSA (Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen with 93 per cent purity, the company said in a statement.

The firm will donate one oxygen compressor with motor and control system and will build a 1.5-km pipeline for transportation of oxygen from VPSA unit inside its Mumbai refinery to MCGM boundary limit.

''Mumbai was hit hard by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2021, with the city recording among the highest positivity rate.

''A devastating second wave of coronavirus across India saw the daily demand for supplemental medical oxygen rising to roughly 12 times from what was needed pre-COVID-19 times, with a catastrophic impact during March, April, and early May, 2021,'' it said.

Oxygen supplies from the Mumbai refinery will aid medical support to ill.

BPCL operates three refineries — Mumbai, Kochi in Kerala and Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

