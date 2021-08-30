Left Menu

Amazon partners with Tribes India to launch Karigar Mela

Image Credit: Twitter (@tribesindia)
  India
  • India

Amazon has partnered with Tribes India for the launch of Karigar Mela, a dedicated storefront with a unique selection of handmade products made by tribal artisans and weavers, to empower artisans and weavers from across the country.

Commenting on the launch, Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED, Government of India, said, "With Amazon introducing the Karigar Mela initiative towards the revival of this segment, tribal artisan sellers will benefit from a dedicated store as it will bring customer attention to their unique and differentiated products while providing them with a host of relaxations and benefits of selling online.

Through this initiative, the e-commerce giant helps artisans sell their handcrafted products as well as sellers to reach customers nationwide by launching, scaling, marketing their businesses on its platform.

Customers will be able to access and shop from a selection of over 1.2 lakh unique traditional tribal and local Indian handicrafts and handloom selections including Bidri, Dhokra, Ikkat, Patachitra, blue art pottery, to name a few.

The initiative will benefit over 12 lakh artisans and weavers associated with Karigar sellers by providing a 100% Selling on Amazon (SoA) fee waiver for 2 weeks starting from August 30, 2021, to September 12, 2021.

To help generate online demand for artisans and weavers products while supporting them with working capital as they look to bounce back from the recent disruptions, we have launched the Karigar Mela storefront. With the festive season coming up, we believe that such initiatives will empower indigenous craftspeople, weavers and tribal artisans and help the rich legacy of Indian art and craft to thrive.

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India.

