In a display of military prowess, Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers conducted a scheduled patrol over the Baltic Sea's neutral waters, according to a report from the Defence Ministry on their Telegram channel.

These strategic bombers were flanked by Sukhoi Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, underscoring the routine nature of such missions as statements of military strength.

The announcement followed closely on the heels of President Vladimir Putin's meeting with three U.S. envoys at the Kremlin, wherein discussions centered on proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine.