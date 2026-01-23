Russian Bombers Patrol Baltic Amidst Diplomatic Talks
Russian Tu-22M3 bombers conducted a routine patrol over the Baltic Sea, accompanied by Sukhoi fighter jets, as reported by the Defence Ministry. This patrol occurred as President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoys to discuss solutions for the conflict in Ukraine, symbolizing Russia's military strength.
In a display of military prowess, Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers conducted a scheduled patrol over the Baltic Sea's neutral waters, according to a report from the Defence Ministry on their Telegram channel.
These strategic bombers were flanked by Sukhoi Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, underscoring the routine nature of such missions as statements of military strength.
The announcement followed closely on the heels of President Vladimir Putin's meeting with three U.S. envoys at the Kremlin, wherein discussions centered on proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine.