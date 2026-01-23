Jack Smith Faces Republican Scrutiny Over Trump Investigations

In a pivotal moment of political drama, former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith testified before the House Judiciary Committee, detailing his investigations into former President Donald Trump. Smith alleged that Trump sought means to retain power after his 2020 election defeat, a claim dismissed by Republican critics as politically driven.

The contentious hearing saw Republicans, led by Representative Jim Jordan, questioning Smith's actions and accusing him of using the legal system to target Trump. The investigations in question involved allegations of Trump conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results and unlawfully retaining classified documents.

Democrats, however, staunchly defended Smith's integrity, with Representative Jamie Raskin praising him for pursuing evidence-based prosecutions. Despite Smith dropping the cases due to Trump's reelection, the proceedings underscored the deep political rifts and enduring controversies surrounding Trump's terms in office.