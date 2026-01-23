High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Push for Peace in Ukraine

Late Thursday night in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in critical talks with three U.S. envoys aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin confirmed. This meeting comes as part of an urgent effort to broker a peace deal after years of warfare.

The American delegation, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and joined by newly appointed adviser Josh Gruenbaum, met with Putin following a statement from President Trump indicating that an agreement was nearing completion, pending resolution of a significant issue.

While details remain scarce, territorial disputes and Ukraine's NATO aspirations are at the forefront of negotiations. Amid a harsh winter exacerbated by Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy affirmed security guarantees while noting unresolved territorial challenges. Trilateral talks will proceed in Abu Dhabi, indicating a potential breakthrough.

