Klobuchar Eyes Governorship Amid Tensions with Trump Administration

Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has officially entered the race for governor of Minnesota, aiming to replace outgoing Governor Tim Walz. Her campaign comes amidst a tense backdrop involving disputes with the Trump administration, particularly concerning immigration enforcement and alleged welfare system fraud in Minnesota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 02:42 IST
Senator

Democrat U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has filed to run for governor of Minnesota. She looks to succeed Gov. Tim Walz, who will not seek a third term amid political tensions with President Donald Trump's administration.

Klobuchar, a vocal critic of Trump's immigration policies, has addressed issues such as aggressive tactics by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis, sparking protests and fear amongst immigrant communities.

With the gubernatorial election set for November, Klobuchar has been engaging with local leaders and communities, urging peaceful responses and criticizing the federal focus on fraud allegations as a guise to target immigrants and political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

