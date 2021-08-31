Left Menu

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 0.2%, hitting a record high, and was on course for its best month since December. Asia stocks reversed earlier losses while investors stayed mostly cautious after data pointed towards fresh signs of slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:09 IST
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April
London's FTSE 100 inched lower on Tuesday as banks and Bunzl outweighed gains in industrials, although solid earnings and easing fears about early tapering of central bank support kept the blue-chip index on course for its best month since April. The FTSE 100 edged down 0.1% in choppy trading, with a 1.7% drop in banks outweighing a 1.3% gain in industrials.

Bunzl Plc fell 1.6% after the business supplies distributor flagged supply chain disruptions, product shortages, and a labor crunch in certain markets including Mexico, Australia, and Britain. The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 0.2%, hitting a record high, and was on course for its best month since December.

Asia stocks reversed earlier losses while investors stayed mostly cautious after data pointed towards fresh signs of a slowdown in the Chinese economy. "The market is reacting to data in China and that's reinforcing the view that we're going to get liquidity injections or cuts going forward," said Sébastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"So, you saw a stabilization in Chinese equity markets, rally to some extent in Asia Pacific markets, and that should translate into European markets in the next few hours." The FTSE 100 has gained about 10.5% so far this year, but continues to lag its European and U.S. peers as a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the world has sparked concerns of a slowdown in global economic growth.

Investors now await Markit/CIPS business activity data for August due later this week. British Airways owner IAG, Ryanair Holdings, Easyjet Plc, and Wizz Air fell between 2.4% and 3.5% after European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list.

Among other stocks, Weir Group jumped 3.4% to the top of FTSE 100 after Peel Hunt upgraded the engineering company to "buy" from "hold". Ferguson climbed 2.7% after JP Morgan raised its price target on the plumbing and heating parts distributor.

