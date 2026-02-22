Left Menu

Pakistan's Border Strikes: A New Offensive Against Militants

Pakistan executed targeted strikes along the Afghanistan border, focusing on militant hideouts blamed for recent domestic attacks. The operations targeted Taliban and Islamic State affiliates, but specifics were not disclosed. Islamabad's military actions extend into Afghan territory, escalating tensions in the region.

Pakistan has announced the execution of military strikes along its border with Afghanistan, aiming at hideouts occupied by militants held responsible for attacks within Pakistan. The specific locations of these strikes remain undisclosed, and Kabul has yet to respond to the operations.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar communicated on X, detailing the conduct of these 'intelligence-based, selective operations.' The military actions targeted seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also recognized as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and its affiliates.

In addition, an affiliate group of Islamic State was also hit in the border region. These strikes extend beyond October, demonstrating Pakistan's intent to dismantle militant factions even inside Afghanistan.

