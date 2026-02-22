Award-Winning Drama 'Yellow Letters' Explores Marriage Under Political Turmoil

'Yellow Letters,' a powerful drama that examines the strain of political turmoil on a marriage, took the top honor at the Berlin Film Festival, receiving the Golden Bear award. The film captures the plight of a couple who, after losing their livelihoods, are forced to navigate an uncertain future amid government scrutiny.

Set in Germany, the Turkish-language film stars Ozgu Namal and Tansu Bicer as an actor and playwright facing societal challenges after the husband is targeted by the Turkish state. The narrative highlights the threats posed by authoritarian figures and right-wing parties, urging unity in opposition to oppressive forces.

'The real threat is not among us. It is out there. It's the autocrats. It's the right-wing parties,' said producer Ingo Fliess upon accepting the award, encouraging solidarity against rising political threats. 'Let's not fight each other. Let's fight them,' he emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)