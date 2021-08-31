Amazon's new offering helps aspiring entrepreneurs start their own delivery biz

Amazon on Tuesday announced the launch of the next evolution of its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in India which enables new and aspiring entrepreneurs to build and grow their own delivery businesses. The offering is already available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Brazil and the Netherlands.

The new offering bundles together Amazon's experience in operations and logistics to allow new entrepreneurs to start their own delivery business with low start-up costs and requires low working capital, helping them operate their business seamlessly.

The first batch of more than 40 new DSPs is already onboard in this program, with the company assuring that it will continue to invite interested candidates to apply and become a part of the program as requirements open up in different regions.

We're incredibly proud of the hundreds of small business owners growing and benefiting from the Delivery Service Partner program. With the program's growth, we have innovated to enhance the experience for our DSPs and their associates. The new offering will serve as an incubator and enable rapid growth opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the logistics sector, who will in turn be able to create additional job opportunities and a great working environment for their associates while building a strong foundation for their own entrepreneurial journey. Akhil Saxena, VP – Customer Fulfilment, APAC, MENA and LATAM, Amazon.

Amazon, via its DSP program, supports new small business owners with the following advantages:

Low startup costs

Built-in demand and consistent volume

Logistics experience not required

Best-in-class technology

Custom resources

The Amazon DSP program has more than 300 entrepreneurs in India, managing 1,500 Delivery Service Partner Stations across 750 cities and towns creating jobs for tens of thousands of locals. With this new offering, the e-commerce giant is aiming to further strengthen its last-mile network and reach.