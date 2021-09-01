Left Menu

Authorities repair & restore century-old heritage steam loco at BNR Hotel, Puri

A century-old heritage steam locomotive placed at BNR Hotel at Puri has been repaired and given a new look by the East Coast Railways ECoR, within a fortnight of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asking the authorities to restore it.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:48 IST
Authorities repair & restore century-old heritage steam loco at BNR Hotel, Puri
Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

A century-old heritage steam locomotive placed at BNR Hotel at Puri has been repaired and given a new look by the East Coast Railways (ECoR), within a fortnight of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asking the authorities to restore it. Vaishnav during his recent visit to Odisha had received representations from different sections for the upkeep of the locomotive whose engine, roof, and boiler room had corroded due to saline weather in Puri. The minister had issued a direction for the restoration of the heritage piece on the spot.

As the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which had taken over the management of the BNR Hotel, lacked resources and technical expertise in the maintenance of locomotive, it requested the ECoR for the repair. The IRCTC had agreed to bear the expenditure in this regard, an official said.

Following the request from IRCTC, the ECoR took steps to repair the parts of the heritage steam loco. Welding of plates and putting a brand new livery have given a new look to the old engine.

Imported by Maharaja of Paralakhemundi, the locomotive was run by Parlakhemundi Light Railway (PLR). It was running on a narrow-gauge of PLR in the Naupada-Gunupur railway section. The Paralakhemundi Engine known as "PL Class" was built by Kerr, Stuart, and Company of England in 1904. The weight of the engine 'PL-692' is 20 tonnes, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021