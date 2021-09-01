Authorities repair & restore century-old heritage steam loco at BNR Hotel, Puri

A century-old heritage steam locomotive placed at BNR Hotel at Puri has been repaired and given a new look by the East Coast Railways (ECoR), within a fortnight of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asking the authorities to restore it. Vaishnav during his recent visit to Odisha had received representations from different sections for the upkeep of the locomotive whose engine, roof, and boiler room had corroded due to saline weather in Puri. The minister had issued a direction for the restoration of the heritage piece on the spot.

As the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which had taken over the management of the BNR Hotel, lacked resources and technical expertise in the maintenance of locomotive, it requested the ECoR for the repair. The IRCTC had agreed to bear the expenditure in this regard, an official said.

Following the request from IRCTC, the ECoR took steps to repair the parts of the heritage steam loco. Welding of plates and putting a brand new livery have given a new look to the old engine.

Imported by Maharaja of Paralakhemundi, the locomotive was run by Parlakhemundi Light Railway (PLR). It was running on a narrow-gauge of PLR in the Naupada-Gunupur railway section. The Paralakhemundi Engine known as "PL Class" was built by Kerr, Stuart, and Company of England in 1904. The weight of the engine 'PL-692' is 20 tonnes, official sources said.

